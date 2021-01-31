Paul Edward Kelly Sells 5,000 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $162,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,495.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Edward Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Paul Edward Kelly sold 1,300 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $45,851.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Paul Edward Kelly sold 2,100 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,042.03, for a total transaction of $6,388,263.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $32.68 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $530.79 million, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average of $34.05.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,951,000 after buying an additional 111,794 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 707.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 54,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 36,728 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 34,732 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

