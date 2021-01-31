Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of PTZIF opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15. Patrizia has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

Get Patrizia alerts:

About Patrizia

PATRIZIA AG has been active as an investment manager in the real estate market across Europe for more than 35 years. PATRIZIA's activities include the acquisition, management, repositioning and disposal of residential and commercial real estate through its best-in-class local network in all key markets.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Patrizia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrizia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.