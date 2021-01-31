Patriot One Technologies (CVE:PAT) Trading 7.6% Higher

Patriot One Technologies Inc (CVE:PAT) shares traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.40. 1,033,741 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 704,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.23.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Patriot One Technologies from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -16.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.40.

Patriot One Technologies Inc, a technology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of a system to detect concealed weapons utilizing radar technologies. The company's principal product is PATSCAN CMR, a cognitive microwave radar concealed weapons detection system to combat active shooter threats before they occur, which is used in traffic areas, such as entryways, hallways, and stairwells, as well as other public spaces in airports, stadiums, schools, and other spaces.

