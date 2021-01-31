Patrick Charles Evans Buys 20,000 Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ) Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ) Director Patrick Charles Evans bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,500 shares in the company, valued at C$290,604.60.

Patrick Charles Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Patrick Charles Evans bought 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,100.00.

Shares of CVE:MRZ traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.50. 148,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,101. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.29 and a 1 year high of C$0.59. The company has a market cap of C$27.00 million and a P/E ratio of -4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 8.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.42.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

