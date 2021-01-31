Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Short Interest Up 300.0% in January

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRKA remained flat at $$0.42 during trading on Friday. 33,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,860. Parks! America has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35.

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. It owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

