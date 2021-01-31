ParkinGo (GOT) Market Cap Reaches $564,258.14

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $564,258.14 and approximately $49,236.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,901.87 or 0.99960304 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00024332 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00026860 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000226 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

