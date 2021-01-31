Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.50. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) traded as high as C$6.69 and last traded at C$6.59, with a volume of 151524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.34.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on POU. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark raised shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$4.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.28.

Get Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 10,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total value of C$39,982.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$861.56 million and a PE ratio of -2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$138.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$148.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.