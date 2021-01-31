Panmure Gordon Lowers FDM Group (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) to Hold

Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of FDM Group (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FDDMF opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75. FDM Group has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

