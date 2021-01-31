PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) (LON:PAGE) Receives GBX 429 Average Price Target from Brokerages

PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) (LON:PAGE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 429 ($5.60).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.58) price target on shares of PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of PAGE opened at GBX 449.80 ($5.88) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 451.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 405.70. PageGroup plc has a 12-month low of GBX 271.20 ($3.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 490.60 ($6.41). The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.01. The stock has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.19.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

