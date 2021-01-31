PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) (LON:PAGE) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) (LON:PAGE) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 580 ($7.58) target price on the stock.

PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) stock opened at GBX 449.80 ($5.88) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 30.19. PageGroup plc has a twelve month low of GBX 271.20 ($3.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 490.60 ($6.41). The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 451.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 405.70.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

