Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PEIX opened at $6.78 on Friday. Pacific Ethanol has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $464.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 3.35.

Get Pacific Ethanol alerts:

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $204.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 37,179 shares of Pacific Ethanol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $223,817.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 130,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,204.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEIX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 21.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the third quarter worth $1,146,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the third quarter worth $6,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ethanol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.