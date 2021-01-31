Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 6,977 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,034,000 after acquiring an additional 889,351 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,008,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,100,000 after buying an additional 34,532 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 27.8% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.18.

Shares of OLLI opened at $94.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.39.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

