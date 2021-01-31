Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 21,467 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,467 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 851,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,371,000 after buying an additional 98,019 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 22,406 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 379,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,090,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,718,000 after buying an additional 3,555,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 193,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 33,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

DEI opened at $27.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.20. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $216.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.83 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

