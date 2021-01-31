Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,509,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 34.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 22,017 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Primerica by 134.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 10.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Primerica by 50.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRI shares. Truist upped their price objective on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Primerica from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.60.

NYSE:PRI opened at $139.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.12. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $142.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.84 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,484.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

