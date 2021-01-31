Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of RLI by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,979,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in RLI by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 338,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,330,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RLI by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after buying an additional 54,947 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in RLI by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in RLI by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point raised their target price on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

RLI stock opened at $96.78 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $66.02 and a one year high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.19. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.