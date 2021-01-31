Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Zumiez worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,366 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Zumiez by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,635 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Zumiez by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,740 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 699 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $26,575.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,641 shares in the company, valued at $746,750.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 3,644 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $165,255.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,644 shares of company stock valued at $15,316,664. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average of $31.85. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $46.29.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZUMZ shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

