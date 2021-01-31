Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $498,000 Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,541 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

ACHC opened at $50.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $53.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.52.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

