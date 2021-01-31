Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $491,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 182.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $47,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $56.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $81.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.