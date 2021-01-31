Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,089 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRC opened at $38.56 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -481.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

