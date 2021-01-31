PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to announce sales of $5.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.36 billion and the highest is $5.55 billion. PACCAR reported sales of $4.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year sales of $21.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.47 billion to $22.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.28 billion to $24.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PACCAR.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.22. 3,065,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,556. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6,866.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after buying an additional 18,690,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,380,000 after buying an additional 395,114 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,519,000 after buying an additional 59,671 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 12.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,544,000 after buying an additional 100,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 76.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,526,000 after purchasing an additional 348,630 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.