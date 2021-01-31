Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives $109.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $77.60. 871,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,021. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Owens Corning announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

