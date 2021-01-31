Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

OVV has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.10.

OVV stock opened at C$20.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.25. The stock has a market cap of C$5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.95 and a 1-year high of C$22.96.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.84 billion.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

