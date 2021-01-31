Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

OTIS stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,353,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,943. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.98. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.21.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

