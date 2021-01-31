Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) Short Interest Update

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Ossen Innovation stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ossen Innovation has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.69.
About Ossen Innovation
