OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) EVP Sells $193,612.50 in Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $193,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,806.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $55.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $903.05 million, a PE ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 541,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after acquiring an additional 73,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 17.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after acquiring an additional 54,617 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 12.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 29.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,467 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the period. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrthoPediatrics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

