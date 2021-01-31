Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Up 9.2% Over Last Week

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $42.91 million and $19.62 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00068163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.47 or 0.00909399 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00052520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.82 or 0.04460879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020723 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00030957 BTC.

OGN is a token. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 211,394,490 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

Origin Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

