Oriental Land Co., Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oriental Land in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oriental Land’s FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oriental Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS:OLCLY opened at $30.74 on Friday. Oriental Land has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.25 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $499.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.22 million. Oriental Land had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.