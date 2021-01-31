Oraichain Token Price Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Oraichain Token token can now be purchased for about $31.56 or 0.00096585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oraichain Token has a total market cap of $14.22 million and $822,316.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00048939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00133610 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00275621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00067570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00067828 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00038983 BTC.

Oraichain Token Token Profile

Oraichain Token’s total supply is 23,037,721 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,541 tokens. Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain

Oraichain Token Token Trading

Oraichain Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

