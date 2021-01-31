Oppenheimer Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $610.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ServiceNow from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $565.48.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW stock opened at $543.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.45. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $17,770,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after buying an additional 278,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,005,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 351.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after acquiring an additional 627,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 623,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.