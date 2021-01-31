Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $10,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $918,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,081 shares in the company, valued at $5,954,855.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $50,845 and sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI opened at $36.22 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

