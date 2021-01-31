Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OPOF traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.30. 1,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,221. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $100.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $28.74.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,215 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Old Point Financial makes up approximately 2.9% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned 8.74% of Old Point Financial worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.