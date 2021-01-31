Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.73 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will post sales of $7.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.83 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $2.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 242%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $17.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.89 million to $19.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $61.43 million, with estimates ranging from $41.90 million to $77.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. The company had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 million.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 633.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

