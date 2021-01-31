Occidental Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Occidental Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Oracle by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Oracle by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,600 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Oracle by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,703 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 3,764.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $131,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,932 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oracle by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $581,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,153 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,451,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,110,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $66.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

