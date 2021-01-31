Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,622 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 123.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 26,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.05. 2,091,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,356. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.95.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

