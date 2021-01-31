Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 10,459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,593,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,591,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,505,000 after acquiring an additional 32,351 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,529,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after acquiring an additional 98,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,434,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,201,000 after acquiring an additional 197,010 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 856,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,153,000 after acquiring an additional 698,701 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

NYSE HUBB traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.60. The company had a trading volume of 684,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,554. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.54. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $85.62 and a 52 week high of $172.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07.

In other Hubbell news, Director David G. Nord sold 24,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $3,677,630.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,507,866.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $2,431,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,478,082.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

