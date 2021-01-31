Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWM traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.56. 40,591,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,431,016. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $217.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

