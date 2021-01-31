Occidental Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Cummins by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $7.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.42. 1,148,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,750. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $254.13.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.30.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.