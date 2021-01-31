Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 2,660 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 713.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 532.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,329. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.00. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $74.02.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

