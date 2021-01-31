Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 220 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,444 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.1% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in NVIDIA by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $519.59. 6,788,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,098,390. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.63 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

