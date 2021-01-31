OAX (OAX) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, OAX has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a total market cap of $10.52 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00069535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.81 or 0.00917921 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00056857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,525.88 or 0.04506345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00031713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00018855 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 tokens. OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

