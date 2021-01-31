Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L) (LON:OCI) Insider Fiona Beck Purchases 10,400 Shares

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L) (LON:OCI) insider Fiona Beck bought 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £30,472 ($39,811.86).

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L) stock opened at GBX 292.25 ($3.82) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £548.11 million and a P/E ratio of 8.16. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 151.50 ($1.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 296 ($3.87). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 281.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 256.63.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L) in a research note on Thursday.

About Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

