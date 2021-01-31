Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L) (LON:OCI) Insider Fiona Beck Purchases 10,400 Shares

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L) (LON:OCI) insider Fiona Beck bought 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £30,472 ($39,811.86).

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L) stock opened at GBX 292.25 ($3.82) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £548.11 million and a P/E ratio of 8.16. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 151.50 ($1.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 296 ($3.87). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 281.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 256.63.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L) in a research note on Thursday.

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

