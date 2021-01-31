Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s share price rose 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 167,814 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 130,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.
The stock has a market cap of $184.53 million, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMX)
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207) that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.
