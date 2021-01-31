NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will announce earnings per share of $2.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09. NXP Semiconductors reported earnings per share of $2.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $9.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.92.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $3.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,535,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,083. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.09 and a 200-day moving average of $140.90. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $182.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 2,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $444,347.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,085.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,128 shares of company stock worth $5,768,012. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,943,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,059,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 60,065 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 526,944 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $83,789,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

