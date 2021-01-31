Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Short Interest Down 75.0% in January

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nuvera Communications stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.25. 188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nuvera Communications has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $16.34 million for the quarter.

Nuvera Communications, Inc, a diversified communications company, engages in local telephone exchange and communications businesses. It offers local services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network.

