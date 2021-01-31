Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Short Interest Down 68.1% in January

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the December 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXQ. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the third quarter valued at $633,000.

Shares of NXQ stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $15.86. 25,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,414. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $16.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

