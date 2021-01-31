Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the December 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JRS. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 39.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the third quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 86.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 102,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Shares of JRS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 149,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,180. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.