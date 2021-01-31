Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $189,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $858,000.

Shares of NYSE:NAN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. 42,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,030. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

