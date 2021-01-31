Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the December 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 25,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,505. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

