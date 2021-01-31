Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nutriband Inc. is primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company is engaged in developing to provide clinicians and patients with an abuse deterrent transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring opioid therapy. Nutriband Inc. is based in Orlando, United States. “

Shares of OTCMKTS NTRB opened at $18.00 on Friday. Nutriband has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.27 million and a P/E ratio of -60.00.

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Nutriband had a negative return on equity of 53.69% and a negative net margin of 263.80%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutriband will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nutriband

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. Its product line consists of an energy patch line; a weight management patch line; a multivitamin patch line; a children's multivitamin patch line; an amino acid patch line; an anti-wrinkle patch line; an insect repellant patch line; a detox patch line; a PMS patch line; a sleep patch line; and a nausea and motion sickness patch line.

