NuShares (NSR) Trading Up 23.9% Over Last Week

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One NuShares token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NuShares has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $273.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00009827 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About NuShares

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,852,296,103 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,525,194,983 tokens. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

